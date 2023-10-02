Woman Finds $25,000 Treasure After Hunting Nearly 3 Months

Source: YouTube

Businessmen John Maxim and David Cline buried $25,000 treasure in a typical looking treasure chest, just like you’d see on a pirate ship, somewhere in the Utah wilderness. An Iowa woman used a poem riddled with hidden clues posted online to try to figure out where it was. Many of the clues involved pop cultures references, including mentioning Twin Pines mall from “Back To The Future.” Chelsea Gotta was getting ready to head back home to Iowa when she had a hunch to try one more time…and shed tears of joy after finally found it! She had been searching for 51 days!