Woman Faked Cancer To Get Donations On GoFundMe

Here’s a #SettingTheBar story for you…if you can manage to make it through the day without faking you have cancer to con a bunch of money out of strangers, you’re doing ok. A 19-year-old college student, Madison Russo, was arrested for conning hundreds of donors out of more than $37,000 by claiming on TikTok to have pancreatic cancer and leukemia. She started a GoFundme saying she was battling pancreatic cancer with a tumor “the size of a football that wrapped around her spine.”

Her story started to fall apart when medical professionals took noticed of some posts where she showed improper placement of medical equipment on her body in the pictures and videos she posted. By the way, all of the donations were refunded to donors by GoFundMe.