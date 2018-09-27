Woman Creates Wedding Dress From 40 Empty Cement Bags! #nasty or #savetheplanet

A woman created her wedding dress out of 40 empty cement bags!!

Tan Lili, the 28-year-old woman/dressmaker, from Longnan city in Northwestern Province, saw the empty bags and was inspired! She is a crafter. She made the dress. She posted it on social media in a video flaunting it. Next thing you know, the video is going viral on Chinese social media outlets! The world gave her the nickname ‘the cement bag Empress Wu’ after seeing the video.

Is this a #savetheplanet trendy wedding dress or is this #nasty! Would you do it?

