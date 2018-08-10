Woman Caught on Video Shaving Her Legs in Public Drinking Fountain

Try not to cringe, but a woman was just caught shaving her legs, not only in public but in a public DRINKING fountain. Obviously we’re all grossed out.

Hopefully you will recall back in May when that woman was caught on video shaving her legs in the hotel swimming pool. If not, check this out.

So that’s pretty nasty, right? Well the public shaving doesn’t end there. Yesterday, a group of tourists were aghast when they spied a woman in Spain shaving her legs in a public drinking fountain. Shaving your legs in the hotel pool is one thing. Shaving your legs in the drinking fountain, though. That’s just vile.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Here’s where it gets even more disgusting. Moments after the woman finished up and walked away, people were seen drinking from the fountain. Gag.