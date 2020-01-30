WLKY Sports Anchor Fred Cowgill’s Son Will Compete On A New National TV Show
A new show is pitting the best builders against each other to bring imagination and creativity to life through Lego creations. And among the competitors will be a 23-year-old from Louisville: Christian Cowgill. Does that name sound familiar? That’s because he’s WLKY sports anchor Fred Cowgill’s son!
Christian will be on a team with 24-year-old Aaron, of Manchester, New Hampshire. Their team name is Clark Kent and Superman. According to the show’s website, their Lego strengths include vehicle builds, large scale, storytelling, character development and complex shaping. The show premieres Feb. 5.
FULL STORY HERE