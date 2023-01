Photo: WAVE3

The Western Kentucky University Cheerleading team celebrated a major win over the weekend.

All Girl Division 1A Cheer – Gold Medalist: Western Kentucky University #UCAnationals pic.twitter.com/fkqEgsAAlU — UCA (@UCAupdates) January 16, 2023

The All Girls D1-A Team participated in the 2023 National Cheer Championship taking home the national title. This is the teams’ second national title in three years.