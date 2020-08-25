      Weather Alert

Wiz Khalifa Launching Delivery-Only Restaurant Chain “Hot Box by Wiz”

Aug 25, 2020 @ 8:07am
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 05: Wiz Khalifa performs at the HUGO show during the Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 at Motorwerk on July 5, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for HUGO)

Wiz Khalifa is stepping into the restaurant realm with a delivery-only restaurant chain called “Hot Box by Wiz”. The chain will feature rib tips, turkey burgers, and mac and cheese called “Mac and Yellow” (get it?)


The chain is opening up in New York City, LA, Chicago, Indianapolis, Denver, DC, Houston, Pittsburgh, and more!

 

Ready, Taylors? HotBox delivering in your city soon. #HotBox #TGOD

