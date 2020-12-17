Winter Storm Driving Tips From AAA
The 2020 winter season is here. Here are a few tips from the American Automobile Association for driving when winter storm conditions strike.
- Avoid tailgating other cars to give yourself time to break.
- When on a slippery road, do not use cruise control to avoid hydroplaning.
- Be very careful when driving on bridges as these areas tend to freeze faster.
- Only drive if you absolutely must during poor conditions.
- If your vehicle skids, carefully turn in the desired direction and do not hit the brakes.
Be safe this winter!