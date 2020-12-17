      Weather Alert

Winter Storm Driving Tips From AAA

Dec 17, 2020 @ 12:41pm

The 2020 winter season is here.  Here are a few tips from the American Automobile Association for driving when winter storm conditions strike.

  1. Avoid tailgating other cars to give yourself time to break.
  2. When on a slippery road, do not use cruise control to avoid hydroplaning.
  3. Be very careful when driving on bridges as these areas tend to freeze faster.
  4. Only drive if you absolutely must during poor conditions.
  5. If your vehicle skids, carefully turn in the desired direction and do not hit the brakes.

Be safe this winter!

