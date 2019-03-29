Winter Is Coming And Mountain Dew Is Hosting a Game of Thrones Contest

Game of Thrones has done it — now our soda cans are just as naked as the characters on the show.

With season eight right around the corner, Mountain Dew has partnered up with Game of Thrones to introduce a sweepstakes as part of the quest #ForTheThrone — and even the Night King will want to get his hands on the first prize.

Tell us what you’d sacrifice using #ACanHasNoName #ForTheThrone #MTNDEWsweepstakes for your chance to claim your limited edition @GameofThrones Mtn Dew can. Watch the Final Season April 14 on @HBO. 18+, Ends 3/29/19. Rules {https://t.co/zFcGHPXrM9} pic.twitter.com/pgKeGLxEXv — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) March 28, 2019

To enter, you have to respond to Mountain Dew via Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram with an explanation of what you would sacrifice to get your hands on this can from the North. Winners will be randomly selected and notified of their status before the April 14 premiere of season eight.