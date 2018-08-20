Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves might be married…in Romania.

So here’s the backstory: they are both promoting their upcoming rom-com Destination Wedding, Ryder revealed she’s not entirely sure the pair didn’t have a real wedding back in 1992 while filming Bram Stoker’s Dracula. She said, “In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.” So then Keanu said, “We said yes?” and she was all, “Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day.” So he says, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

In their new movie, they play wedding guests who fall for each other.

