Winners And Performance Highlights From The VMAs
Lady Gaga and The Weeknd won big at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday. The Weekend won Video of the Year and Best R&B for “Blinding Lights.” Keke Palmer hosted the VMAs.
She dedicated the show to actor and “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman right before the broadcast started. Lady Gaga, winner of 5 VMAs, was honored as the first-ever Tricon award winner. Gaga was celebrated for her music and film career along with her activism. Gaga also took home Artist of the Year. She showed up to accept the award wearing a silver dress with white fur. Gaga and Ariana Grande rocked the show with a performance of their song, “Rain on Me.” The duo won “Song of the Year” and Best Collaboration for “Rain on Me.”
Doja Cat, who won Best New Artist, started her performance by paying tribute to MTV News. The singer wore a revealing outfit that also contained gemstones as she sang “Say So” followed by “Like That.” The set resembled a strange, alien planet.
Miley Cyrus performed.
And BTS