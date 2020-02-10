Winners And Best Moments From The Oscars
Janelle Monae opened the Oscars with a musical performance…and the show again went without a host.
The Korean dark comedy”Parasite” was named Best Picture, Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay and won Best Director for Bong Joon Ho.
Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar for “Joker”, which also scored the Best Original Score category. Renee Zellweger was named Best Actress for “Judy”.
Brad Pitt won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor (his first for acting) and Laura Dern took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy for” Marriage Story”.
“1917” picked up the awards for Best Cinematography, Visual Effects and Sound Mixing, and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” won for Best Production Design.
“Jojo Rabbit” earned the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar and “American Factory” was voted Best Documentary Feature.
“Toy Story 4” was named Best Animated Feature and the prize for Best Animated Short went to “Hair Love”.
“Little Women” won the statuette for Best Costume Design and “The Neighbors’ Window” was selected Best Live-Action Short.
Eminem made a surprise appearance, performing “Lose Yourself” from 2002’s “8 Mile”.
And Billie Eilish performed during the “In Memoriam” portion…