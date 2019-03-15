Win Your Favorite Teacher A Norwegian Cruise Line Vacation!

An Ethnic teacher is leading a class of elementary school children. There are various posters on the wall, and drawings on the chalkboard. Students are putting up their hands to answer a question.

Norwegian Cruise Line is hoping their new promotion will inspire teachers and students alike with one teacher winning a cruise and $15,000!

Studies have shown that students who travel are more successful in their school careers and abroad travel can have a positive lasting impact on their lives. It would make sense then that Norwegian Cruise Lines is hoping to award one teacher in a BIG way!

Norwegian Cruise Lines wants to award one teacher in the US or Canada with a seven-day trip, airfare, and accommodations to an award ceremony where the teacher has a chance to win $15,000 for their school. So not only will the teacher have a chance to unwind and relax, but might also bring back a nice chunk of change for their school!

In a statement, Norwegian Cruise Line said:

Through our Norwegian Cruise Line Giving Joy campaign, we celebrate the power of education and travel, and reward teachers who have taken responsibility for our future, our children, and who lean into that responsibility with all they’ve got.

Don’t waste time! Nominate your favorite teacher HERE!