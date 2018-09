Demi Lovato is still in rehab — nearly 2 months after her overdose — and Wilmer Valderrama.has flown to be by her side several times.

TMZ says they’ve been spotted on outtings to Starbucks several times, and it looked like they were boyfriend/girlfriend. We don’t know if they’re back together … what we do know is that Wilmer put everything on hold for her and was a constant presence at the hospital, where she spent nearly 2 weeks.

MORE HERE