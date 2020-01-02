Wilmer Valderrama & Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco Are Engaged!
If you were hoping that Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato would get back together, sorry to tell you but it’s not happening.
The former MTV personality and actor is engaged to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The That 70s Show alum proposed to Pacheco on New Year’s Day in San Diego, California.
Wilmer posted a stunning picture of him proposing to Pacheco as they stood on a rock with the ocean as their backdrop. “It’s just us now,” Wilmer captioned the picture.