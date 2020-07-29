Will There Be A New Eminem & Rihanna Collaboration?
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Recording artists Eminem (L) and Rihanna perform onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for MTV)
Were your palms sweaty, knees weak, and arms heavy thinking of another Eminem and Rihanna collaboration?
Well, hate to break this to you but the “new” Eminem and Rihanna track is a false alarm, so no need to get excited.
That is the word from Burn It Down Group, a marketing team that shared an image of Eminem’s logo along with Rihanna’s “R” that sent fans into a frenzy about a possible new collaboration, however, the group says it was just a false alarm.
“If you do the research you’ll find that during these days 6 years ago we was promoting The Monster tour,” reads the statement. “I salute you but there is nothing going on.”
So there you have it, there’s no Eminem/Rihanna collabo… yet.