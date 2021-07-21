Will Taylor Swift’s Re-Release Of “Fearless” Be Up For A Grammy?

Will Taylor Swift’s re-release of her 2008 album, “Fearless” be up for a Grammy? Very simply, no.
But why?
Taylor Swift has decided to pull her re-recorded album “Fearless” from Grammy and CMA Awards contention. Remember the album, which was originally released in 2008, has already won four Grammys and is the most awarded country album of all time.
Taylor’s “Evermore” album, however, will be submitted for award consideration. If you recall, Taylor re-recorded “Fearless” after her Big Machine Label Group label was purchased by Scooter Braun who then sold her catalog to Shamrock Holdings.
We could still see Taylor win a Grammy, but not for “Fearless” Taylor’s Version.