Will Taylor Swift Finally Get An Oscar Nom?

This might just be the year that Taylor Swift takes home an Oscar. After years of snubs, she made the shortlist for her song “Carolina,” written for the film adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

Although Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is still in the running for best original song Oscar nominations, her film “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which stars Sadie Sink, failed to advance to the next round of voting for best live action short. https://t.co/6TeRFhITQ7 pic.twitter.com/jOZB2SKAKi — Variety (@Variety) December 21, 2022

Taylor also received additional Golden Globe and Grammy nominations for it and she even received her first nomination from the Critics’ Choice Awards. As of now, she is higher than she has ever been in the odds for the Original Song Oscar category, only one spot shy of the predicted five.

Taylor has had an incredible last 6 months!