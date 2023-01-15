99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Will Taylor Swift Finally Get An Oscar Nom?

January 15, 2023 9:24AM EST
This might just be the year that Taylor Swift takes home an Oscar.  After years of snubs, she made the shortlist for her song “Carolina,” written for the film adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

 Taylor also received additional Golden Globe and Grammy nominations for it and she even received her first nomination from the Critics’ Choice Awards.   As of now, she is higher than she has ever been in the odds for the Original Song Oscar category, only one spot shy of the predicted five.

Taylor has had an incredible last 6 months!

