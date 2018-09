“Will Smith did a stand-up for the first time ever, he’d never done it and that was his very first time.’

A source says, “He laid it down! He killed it! It happened Wednesday night, during a comedy show hosted by Dave Chappelle.

LeBron James and John Mayer were some of the other celebs there.

He also bungee jumped for the first time to celebrate his 50th birthday!! #livinghisbestlife

