Will Smith Publicly Apologizes To Chris Rock

It’s been 4 months since Will Smith walked onto the Oscars stage to slap Chris Rock after a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.
Now he’s publicly telling Rock he’s sorry and that his “behavior was unacceptable.” He also referenced Rock as not being available to talk at this time, but said he was “always here” if and when that time came.
Smith also apologized to Rock’s mother after seeing an interview she did, saying he realizes now how many people were hurt in that moment. Smith then mentioned Chris’s brother, Tony Rock, with whom Smith is afraid their relationship is “irreparable.”
Smith resigned from the Academy in the aftermath and is banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.
What do you think of this move? Heartfelt or self-serving?
SEE THE ENTIRE STATEMENT HERE