Will Smith Planning Sequel To “I Am Legend” With Michael B. Jordan

Mar 7, 2022 @ 7:42am

Will Smith’s 2007 post-apocalyptic thriller, I Am Legend raked in $585 million worldwide, so it’s not surprising to want to capitalize on that. He’s one tiny snag though…Will’s character died at the end!

Michael B. Jordan will co-star in the movie, which will be written by the original co-writer, Akiva Goldsman. Smith played a scientist attempting to find a cure for a plague that has killed most of humanity and turned survivors into monstrous creatures. Now word on how they will resurrect Smith’s character or how Jordan fits into the story just yet.

I Am Legend Michael B. Jordan sequel Will Smith
