Will Smith Joins Jada Pinkett Smith At Book Tour Appearance

October 20, 2023 10:58AM EDT
After Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb that she hasn’t spoken to Will Smith since all the publicity surrounding her memoir started, now we hear he popped in on a book tour stop in Baltimore.

After she sat for a panel with her daughter Willow at her alma mater, she also stopped by a library where Will Smith popped in towards the end. He spoke for about 6 minutes saying he wanted to support her the way she had supported him in the past. He also told the crowd their relationship was a “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love.  Jada is the best friend I have had on the planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.” He also offered “as I stand here today I’m happier than I have ever been in my entire life.”

