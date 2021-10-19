      Weather Alert

Will Smith Is Back In Shape After 5 Months

Oct 19, 2021 @ 8:23am

Will Smith gave fans an honest look at when he was at what he called “the worst shape of my life” back in May. So he took followers on his journey back to fitness, and his work paid off!

He documented his gym workouts in a new video posted to TikTok on Sunday where he is seen lifting heavy weights, doing pull-ups, and running on a track, all while flexing his bulging muscles.

 

 

