Will Smith Donates $100,000 to Save New Orleans Fourth of July Fireworks

A firework display in New Orleans was threatened to be cancelled due to financial issues.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to Twitter to thank the person who saved the day. “The gift of city fireworks was made possible by actor and producer Will Smith along with his company, Westbrook.”
