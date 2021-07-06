      Weather Alert

Will Smith Donates $100,000 to Save New Orleans Fourth of July Fireworks

Jul 6, 2021 @ 8:00am

A firework display in New Orleans was threatened to be cancelled due to financial issues.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to Twitter to thank the person who saved the day. “The gift of city fireworks was made possible by actor and producer Will Smith along with his company, Westbrook.”

TAGS
fireworks Fourth of July nola Will Smith
POPULAR POSTS
Our Favorite Unofficial Fireworks Safety Spokeperson Got A New Wheelchair
So Much Cuteness When A Dog Befriends A Baby Deer
A Tik Tok Mom Secretly Recorded Her Babysitter Singing Like A Disney Princess
Little Tikes Launched Their Version Of A Peloton For Kids
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share First Wedding Pictures from Their Big Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On