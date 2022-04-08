Will Smith Banned From Academy Events And Programs For 10 Years

Will Smith says he “accepts and respects the Academy’s decision” after finding out he will be banned from Academy events and programs for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. That’s the decision handed down by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Board of Governors, who moved their meeting up to this week to handle this.
Smith, who resigned from the Academy last week, replied soon after in a statement, saying: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.” https://t.co/Yr4oQqEW6U pic.twitter.com/3H1qjzjsRr
— Variety (@Variety) April 8, 2022
The statement from the Academy said in part: “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage. During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented…”
