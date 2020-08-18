      Weather Alert

Will Smith and Kevin Hart to Star in ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’ Reboot

Aug 18, 2020 @ 6:47am
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

It’s all about nostalgia, reboots, and remakes this year so let’s add another one! Will Smith and Kevin Hart are official set to star in a remake of the 1987 comedy ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’ originally starring John Candy and Steve Martin.

Kevin Hart confirmed on his Instagram.

