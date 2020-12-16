Will Smith And Jason Derulo Surprise A Viral Dancing Dad In The Best Way
Will Smith surprised a boy named Aiden who is battling leukemia by giving him a PlayStation 5 — and a special dance tutorial starring Jason Derulo! Now you’ve probably seen Aiden and his dancing dad, Chuck, who went viral earlier in the year for the way Chuck danced outside to entertain Aiden while get treatment for leukemia. He wasn’t allowed to be with him in the hospital, so they would have dance battles through the window!
Well that got to Will as a father, so he surprised them with the PS5 and a dance tutorial from Derulo on Smith’s series on Snapchat, Will From Home. Will and GameStop also gave $10,000 to the hospital where he is being treated!
Ellen and Shutterfly also surprised the family with a gift.