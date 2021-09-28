Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Have An Open Marriage

It seems like Will and Jada Pinkett Smith enjoy giving us vague little hints about their marriage, and then watching us endlessly speculate and extrapolate. Well, here’s the latest . . .In a new “GQ” cover story, Will reveals that he and Jada started out monogamous, but “evolved” past it. He says, quote, “Jada never believed in conventional marriage . . . Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.” He adds, quote, “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison.”
Oh, and remember all that chaos over Jada’s, quote, “entanglement” with rapper August Alsina? Well, it turns out Will had an entanglement of his own. But he didn’t elaborate, but did say “if he could have anything in the world, he’d want a harem of girlfriends.”
