Will Smith And Alicia Keys Among Celebs Getting YouTube Series

May 5, 2021 @ 6:57am

Will Smith already has a YouTube Channel, but now thanks to a viral pic where he says he’s in “the worst shape of my life”, he’s going to work on his fitness in a six-part undocumented YouTube Originals series.   Best Shape of My Life will follow Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, with a variety of special guests.

 

 

Alicia Keys will star in the four-part Noted, where she’ll invite fans to watch as she heads into the studio to record her eighth album. 

 

