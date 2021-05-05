Will Smith And Alicia Keys Among Celebs Getting YouTube Series
Will Smith already has a YouTube Channel, but now thanks to a viral pic where he says he’s in “the worst shape of my life”, he’s going to work on his fitness in a six-part undocumented YouTube Originals series. Best Shape of My Life will follow Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, with a variety of special guests.
Alicia Keys will star in the four-part Noted, where she’ll invite fans to watch as she heads into the studio to record her eighth album.
