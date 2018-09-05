Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro’s Fresh Prince Reunion Is Precisely What We Needed

Now this is a story all about how I need a Fresh Prince reunion right about now!

Obviously, a show reboot isn’t happening anytime soon, so I will have to settle with the fact that Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro were spotted hanging out at a golf course.

Such a Carlton thing to do, am I right? But seriously what a great time the two seemed to have had while playing a round of golf and catching up!

 

One of my favorite people on this Whole Damn Rock!! @therealalfonsoribeiro

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

It is great to see the two still bff’s after Fresh Prince ended in 1996.

I am forever hoping for a show reboot! Can we start that twitter campaign??

