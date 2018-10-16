Will Smith Admits He Was “Failing Miserably” During The Roughest Patch In His Marriage

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are getting real talking about the roughest patch in their 20 year marriage.

He sat down with Jada, their daughter Willow and Jada’s mom for a candid conversation for her Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk”.

Will told Willow, “There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight. I started keeping a diary.” He added, “It was every morning. I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage. I was failing miserably.”

That episode is live in a week.

Oh yeah…and did you see that he bungee jumped out of a helicopter??? His family thought he was CRA-ZAY.