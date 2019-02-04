Will Novak Needs To Be Invited To EVERY Bachelor Party From Now On

This story went viral a week ago for all the right reasons. Because Will Novak is living his best YOLO life!!!

 

It started with an email invite to Angelo’s bachelor party, only it went to the wrong Will Novak. Unlike most people who would simply point out the mistake, William was all, “F——- count me in!” Then his story played out like it was ripped from the pages of a “Hangover”-like movie script. He got the blessing from his wife, launched a GoFundMe to pay for it and had the BEST TIME EVER.

It was funded in 2 hours. Once word of his epic journey got out there, magic started happening with VIP treatment and freebies everywhere.  They even popped up in the New York Times Fashion section!!!  Wha???

He appeared on GMA to tell the tale with Angelo and the REAL Will Novak.  Cool part is that the extra money from the GoFundMe that he didn’t need for the expenses he’s giving to Angelo and his new wife to start their life!!  This story is so cool that Seth Meyers even gave him three minutes on his show.

Seriously tho….this needs to be his new thing. Hope his Passport is updated!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

This Is #FriendshipGoals Wheel Of Dares: Patriots Victory Lap NFL ‘Bad Lip Reading’ Is What You Need Right Now This 7th Grade Quarterback Is SLAYING The Game In More Ways Than One Offset’s Kitchen Cupboard Is Making Us Jealous WATCH: All the Super Bowl Commercials Released So Far
Comments