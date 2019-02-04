Will Novak Needs To Be Invited To EVERY Bachelor Party From Now On

This story went viral a week ago for all the right reasons. Because Will Novak is living his best YOLO life!!!

It started with an email invite to Angelo’s bachelor party, only it went to the wrong Will Novak. Unlike most people who would simply point out the mistake, William was all, “F——- count me in!” Then his story played out like it was ripped from the pages of a “Hangover”-like movie script. He got the blessing from his wife, launched a GoFundMe to pay for it and had the BEST TIME EVER.

All: I am closing out this GoFundMe today. Thank you all… https://t.co/kNWSYpRqxT — Will Novak (@WillNovak13) January 27, 2019

It was funded in 2 hours. Once word of his epic journey got out there, magic started happening with VIP treatment and freebies everywhere. They even popped up in the New York Times Fashion section!!! Wha???

Guys #angelosbachelorparty made the @nytimes under the FASHION section!

Now my wife can never give me trouble about what I wear again! “Oh…were you in the NEW YORK TIMES FASHION SECTION? I think this fanny pack is nice, thank you!”https://t.co/VXQT3mZLxc — Will Novak (@WillNovak13) January 24, 2019

He appeared on GMA to tell the tale with Angelo and the REAL Will Novak. Cool part is that the extra money from the GoFundMe that he didn’t need for the expenses he’s giving to Angelo and his new wife to start their life!! This story is so cool that Seth Meyers even gave him three minutes on his show.

Seriously tho….this needs to be his new thing. Hope his Passport is updated!