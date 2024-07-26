Will Nick Jonas Be The Next One To Go Country?
Nick Jonas was just in Nashville recording some music with Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay fame. He teased a video online.
On top of that, the video he posted in the studio is muted. So, no one knows what the sound will be, or if it’s even Country. But there are plenty of clues leading us to guess that he, or they, are about to drop a Country song.
The Jonas Brothers brought out Bailey Zimmerman for last year’s song, “Strong Enough”. And earlier this month, they tried to sing a cover of “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks. Unfortunately, it didn’t go over too well.
So is Nick the next popstar to go Country?
