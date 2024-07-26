99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Will Nick Jonas Be The Next One To Go Country?

July 26, 2024 7:21AM EDT
Will Nick Jonas Be The Next One To Go Country?
QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC – JULY 06: Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs on Day 3 of Festival d’été de Québec on July 06, 2024 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Nick Jonas was just in Nashville recording some music with Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay fame. He teased a video online.

 

On top of that, the video he posted in the studio is muted. So, no one knows what the sound will be, or if it’s even Country. But there are plenty of clues leading us to guess that he, or they, are about to drop a Country song.

The Jonas Brothers brought out Bailey Zimmerman for last year’s song, “Strong Enough”. And earlier this month, they tried to sing a cover of “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks. Unfortunately, it didn’t go over too well.

So is Nick the next popstar to go Country?

