Will Kelly Clarkson’s Show Take Ellen Degeneres’ Time Slot?
With just one year left on her existing deal, Ellen Degeneres will be in talks next month over the future of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. Her ratings have dipped 8 percent after reports of her bad behavior surfaced last year. Meanwhile, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” hit a season high matching Ellen’s numbers last month. In most markets, her show directly follows “Ellen.”
Kelly’s show became the most-watched new daytime talk show in seven years, winning three Daytime Emmys last year, including one for Clarkson as best entertainment talk show host.
“Ellen” show producers at Telepictures want to keep the 3pm time slot, saying “Telepictures knows Ellen wants out, but execs want to keep the time slots and put another host in her place.” “Kelly would likely get Ellen’s time slots, but Telepictures will fight to keep them.”
