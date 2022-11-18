99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Will Joe Jonas Buy His Wife Taylor Swift Tickets?

November 18, 2022 10:20AM EST
Share

This starts around 2:15 in the interview and it’s not super clear if the interviewer is aware of Joe Jonas’ history with Taylor Swift with the way she asks about buying Taylor tickets for his wife, Sophie Turner. LOL But Sophie’s a known Swiftie and Joe said she would love that!!

Not that there is any drama there anymore, but Taylor famously told Ellen DeGeneres he broke up with her in 2008 after a few months in a 27 second phone call. But later in 2019 said she regretted putting him on blast. She said it “was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy… just teenage stuff there.”)

Hope he’s able to grab some after the Ticketmaster disaster!!

MORE HERE

More about:
Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner
Taylor Swift
tickets
tour
wife

POPULAR POSTS

1

Aaron Carter Passed Away At 34
2

"Sexiest Man" Chris Evans Has A Girlfriend
3

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" Trailer
4

Sweet Moment For A Young Fan Meeting Lamar Jackson
5

Jessica Simpson Fires Back At Critics Worried About Her Appearance

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE