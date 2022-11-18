Will Joe Jonas Buy His Wife Taylor Swift Tickets?

This starts around 2:15 in the interview and it’s not super clear if the interviewer is aware of Joe Jonas’ history with Taylor Swift with the way she asks about buying Taylor tickets for his wife, Sophie Turner. LOL But Sophie’s a known Swiftie and Joe said she would love that!!

Not that there is any drama there anymore, but Taylor famously told Ellen DeGeneres he broke up with her in 2008 after a few months in a 27 second phone call. But later in 2019 said she regretted putting him on blast. She said it “was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy… just teenage stuff there.”)

Hope he’s able to grab some after the Ticketmaster disaster!!

