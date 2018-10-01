Will.i.am Gets Busted Checking His Phone On Stage

will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas seen at the JetSmarter Film Summit presented by Juul on Saturday, January 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Park City Live/AP Images)

Will.i.am is getting blasted for checking his phone during a Black Eyed Peas concert.

They were performing in Australia for the pre-game entertainment at the Australian Football League Grand Final when he was caught on video checking his phone twice as they performed “Let’s Get it Started.”

He later had explained saying, “Sharing on socials isn’t checking phone mid-song, that’s me being a performer & cameraman showing the world how Awesome Australia is. I wanted the world to see Australia from my point of view.”

He was sorry if people were offended.

 

