Will Ferrell’s Son Ranks His Most Embarrassing Dad Antics

Source: YouTube

Will Ferrell has made a career out of being silly, from his stint on SNL to all his movies. And yes, he brings that silliness to being a dad! His oldest of three sons, twenty-year-old son Magnus, shared a TikTok video rating his famous dad’s embarrassing antics, including one where Ferrell dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass Magnus at prom, as shown in the pictures.

Will Ferrell’s son Magnus Ferrell is sharing one of the ways his dad has embarrassed him over the years and we love to see it. 😂 See the photo here:https://t.co/h7z4RsEqc2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 12, 2024

MORE COWBELL! — Will Ferrell and his iconic cowbell joined his son Magnus’ band on stage at a benefit concert for the Cancer for College scholarship pic.twitter.com/Qu82yi2xut — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) December 8, 2022

By the way, he’s a cutie that loves bell bottoms and can sing!