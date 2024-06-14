99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Will Ferrell’s Son Ranks His Most Embarrassing Dad Antics

June 14, 2024 8:32AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Will Ferrell has made a career out of being silly, from his stint on SNL to all his movies. And yes, he brings that silliness to being a dad! His oldest of three sons, twenty-year-old son Magnus, shared a TikTok video rating his famous dad’s embarrassing antics, including one where Ferrell dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass Magnus at prom, as shown in the pictures.

 

 

SEE THE POST HERE

By the way, he’s a cutie that loves bell bottoms and can sing!

 

@magnusferrell #fyp #foryou #magnusferrell ♬ original sound – Magnus

 

@magnusferrell Replying to @Katrina Heilman heheh thank you #fyp #foryou #magnusferrell #willferrell ♬ original sound – Magnus

More about:
Magnus
ranks antics
silly dad
son
TikTok
Will Ferrell

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Bus Driver Retires After 70 Years On The Job
2

Vanna White's Emotional Goodbye To Pat Sajak
3

Matt Rife Cancels Shows For Two Weeks For "Exhaustion"
4

Two New Furry Aussies Coming to Louisville
5

This Kentucky Kid Is Collecting Food Items For His School's Family Resource Center

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE