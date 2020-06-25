Will Ferrell Reveals Special Moment On Set with Demi Lovato; His Movies Got Her Through Her Darkest Days
Will Ferrell next movie venture is getting ready to come out on Netflix “EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: The Story of Fire Saga” on June 26th. Demi Lovato has a small role in the film, and Will has revealed just how amazing she was to work with on set.
In fact, Will says Demi approached him on set to tell him just how big of a fan she was of his, and that his movies helped her get through her darkest days.