Will Ferrell Has His First Hit Song on Billboard Thanks to His Netflix Movie
Have you had a chance to watch the new Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams movie on Netflix “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”? Well if you haven’t, it’s streaming now, and it has landed Will Ferrell on the Billboard charts for the first time with “Husavik”.
Apparently Will and Rachel are both featured on the song, but Rachel’s vocals are mixed in and not enough to give her full credit for the vocals. The main female vocals come from a Swedish singer named Molly Sanden.