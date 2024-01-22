Wife Surprises Husband With Flight Announcement That He’s Cancer Free

Source: YouTube

Yes…Josh Louvelle knew he was cancer free after a long battle, but he didn’t know his wife, Haley, would slip a note to the flight attendant to share the news with all the passengers! The Louvelle’s were finally on their way to their delayed honeymoon in Jamaica and she wanted to tell everybody what a journey it’s been to get to this point.

Josh was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in June 2020 and endured chemo, radiation and several surgeries including having his right lung removed. He was on life-support twice and battled for years. They married in 2022 and are now finally going on their honeymoon now that he is officially cancer free!