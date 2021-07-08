Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim Stuns on ‘AGT’

They were both teachers, then they retired so he could pursue music. Then his wife got a basketball coaching job to coach with Kobe Bryant.
She was onboard the helicopter with Kobe Bryant on the day the helicopter crashed. Her husband is left with their 3 children and his love of music.
Matt Mauser, widower of a woman who died in the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and six others, gave an emotional performance on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday night. https://t.co/lzEB9TGv5s
