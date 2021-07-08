      Weather Alert

Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim Stuns on ‘AGT’

Jul 8, 2021 @ 6:04am

They were both teachers, then they retired so he could pursue music. Then his wife got a basketball coaching job to coach with Kobe Bryant.

She was onboard the helicopter with Kobe Bryant on the day the helicopter crashed. Her husband is left with their 3 children and his love of music.

