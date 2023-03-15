99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Wicked” And “Frozen” Among The Shows Coming To Town

March 15, 2023 12:47PM EDT
The PNC Broadway In Louisville season announced the lineup of shows coming to town and some big names are on the roster!

The season kicks off in September with “Wicked” through October 8th, followed by “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” November 8 though December 3, “Frozen” runs January 24, 2024- February 4, 2024, “Clue” in March next year, then “Six” in April 2024 and “Beetlejuice” wrapping it up in May 2024.

Season tickets are now on sale….find out more at  www.BroadwayinLouisville.com.

