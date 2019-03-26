Why You Might Be Seeing The Hashtag #SurvivingCardiB

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Cardi B attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Cardi B was active on Instagram Live over the weekend and should probably stop sharing so much.

She talked about plans to write a book about her life because she’s been through a lot. It’s some of those things that are making some compare her to R. Kelly and Bill Cosby.  It was when she was talking about her days as a stripper when she said:  “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*ck me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n****s up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.” It was that statement that caused a Twitterstorm of users to start up the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB, much like the Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

Others pointed out comparisons to Bill Cosby, saying the response to this news would be more severe if Cardi was a man, and are calling for Cardi to be “canceled.”

FULL STORY

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Justin Bieber Admits He Needs A Break From Music To Be A Good Husband And Father Bear Grylls Rates Survival Movies You Need To Be Watching ‘American Idol’ For This Guy Chris Pratt And Adam Sandler Get Slimed At Kids’ Choice Awards Justin Bieber Shut Down Iceland Canyon…But Not For The Reason You May Think Ron Burgundy Does Hockey Play By Play
Comments