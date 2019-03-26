Why You Might Be Seeing The Hashtag #SurvivingCardiB

Cardi B was active on Instagram Live over the weekend and should probably stop sharing so much.

She talked about plans to write a book about her life because she’s been through a lot. It’s some of those things that are making some compare her to R. Kelly and Bill Cosby. It was when she was talking about her days as a stripper when she said: “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*ck me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n****s up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.” It was that statement that caused a Twitterstorm of users to start up the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB, much like the Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

why isn’t anyone talking about #CardiB and her drugging men then robbing them… like if this were a man for example… this would be a different story. waiting for #survivingcardib — rebecca (@rebecca01146617) March 24, 2019

Others pointed out comparisons to Bill Cosby, saying the response to this news would be more severe if Cardi was a man, and are calling for Cardi to be “canceled.”

if a man did exactly what Cardi B did then there’d be a riot right now . #SurvivingCardiB — baddiana.🦄🍭 (@hoodfav_m) March 24, 2019

