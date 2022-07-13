      Weather Alert

Why This Viral Mom Shows The Reality Of Her Messy House

Jul 13, 2022 @ 9:00am

Brianna James is a mom of 4 who went viral after showing what her house looks like after just 4 days of not cleaning up. She says she shares videos now to motivate herself, keep herself accountable and help other moms feel less alone. She shows the process of cleaning…the result, and that it’s back to being a mess the very next day.

 

The bottom line she said is that she could clean 24-7, or maybe not take the trash out that night to play Dominoes with her kids. It’s about finding that balance and it’s so relatable to every busy parent!

TAGS
GMA messy house mom viral
POPULAR POSTS
Doja Cat Is Shooting Her Shot With A "Stranger Things" Star
Pilot Saves The Day For Little Girl Who Lost Her Tooth On The Flight
A 23andMe Test Revealed Life-Saving Information
Boys Save Their Dad Using CPR They Learned From Movies
You Laugh You Lose: Difference In Thermometers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On