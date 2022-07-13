Why This Viral Mom Shows The Reality Of Her Messy House

Brianna James is a mom of 4 who went viral after showing what her house looks like after just 4 days of not cleaning up. She says she shares videos now to motivate herself, keep herself accountable and help other moms feel less alone. She shows the process of cleaning…the result, and that it’s back to being a mess the very next day.
The bottom line she said is that she could clean 24-7, or maybe not take the trash out that night to play Dominoes with her kids. It’s about finding that balance and it’s so relatable to every busy parent!