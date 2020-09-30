Why Taylor Swift Fans Were Trolling Jake Gyllenhaal’s Insta This Week
Taylor Swift’s fans took to the comments section of her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest Instagram post to leave thousands of comments when he shared a throwback pic.
The pic he shared was of him as a young kid wearing glasses announcing a partnership with a charity. But Swifties quickly noticed it was proof her song “All Too Well” is about him.
Thousands of people commented, “You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed,” a lyric about him from that song. Some fans even posted the entire lyrics to the song.
