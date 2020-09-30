      Weather Alert

Why Taylor Swift Fans Were Trolling Jake Gyllenhaal’s Insta This Week

Sep 30, 2020 @ 8:08am

Taylor Swift’s fans took to the comments section of her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest Instagram post to leave thousands of comments when he shared a throwback pic.
The pic he shared was of him as a young kid wearing glasses announcing a partnership with a charity. But Swifties quickly noticed it was proof her song “All Too Well” is about him.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve worn my glasses ever since I parted my hair meticulously with gel (see above), which is why NEW EYES has always been near and dear to my heart. Since 1932, @neweyes_ has provided eyeglasses to people who needed them most. I’m thrilled that they’ve partnered with @theinspireprojectus to create Project Human: Changing the Way We See the World, a speaker series coming to schools and remote learners this fall. Project Human is designed to spark conversations focusing on unity and equality. It’s an opportunity for students to interact with public figures and do what they do best: Keep ‘em on their toes! For a full line-up of speakers or to bring Project Human to a school near you, visit: http://theinspireproject.us/project-human/

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on

Thousands of people commented, “You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed,” a lyric about him from that song. Some fans even posted the entire lyrics to the song.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
All Too Well glasses Jake Gyllenhaal picture Taylor Swift THROWBACK
