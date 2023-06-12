99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Why SZA Didn’t Feature On “Calling My Phone”

June 12, 2023 4:07PM EDT
Share
Why SZA Didn’t Feature On “Calling My Phone”
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: SZA speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Think of all the collaborations you’ve heard between your favorite artists… Now imagine how many of them could have happened but didn’t for one reason or another. It turns out SZA had the opportunity a couple years ago to put a verse on Lil TJay’s “Calling My Phone” with 6LACK.

Someone apparently leaked the verse that she would have submitted, but the problem? She never submitted it — she “punked out of turning it in.”

SZA explains that she felt like she couldn’t add anything to something that’s already fire… Ma’am, add GAS. But other Tweeters mentioned this and SZA responded that’s it’s more out of respect for the original artist.

Who else smells a do-over? Can we get her verse on the song in 2023? It’s not like it’s not already done… 😉

More about:
6lack
calling my phone
celebrity news
Collaboration
Lil Tjay
Remake
SZA

POPULAR POSTS

1

Louisville's D'Corey Johnson Shined on AGT
2

Ed Sheeran Bartended At An Atlanta Brewery Before His Show
3

The Voice of "Nemo" Reflects On The 20th Anniversary Of The Movie
4

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Catch The Eras Tour
5

This 7-Year-Old Perfectly Performs "Peaches" At His School Talent Show

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE