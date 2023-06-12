Why SZA Didn’t Feature On “Calling My Phone”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: SZA speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Think of all the collaborations you’ve heard between your favorite artists… Now imagine how many of them could have happened but didn’t for one reason or another. It turns out SZA had the opportunity a couple years ago to put a verse on Lil TJay’s “Calling My Phone” with 6LACK.

Someone apparently leaked the verse that she would have submitted, but the problem? She never submitted it — she “punked out of turning it in.”

Lmao as for the calling my phone verse .. I’m mad y’all leaked it .. but glad y’all liked it ? 🥴 I punked out of turning it in … happens a lot actually . I be feeling like I can’t add anything to songs that are already fire. Respect to @liltjay + @6LACK 🫶🏾 — SZA (@sza) June 9, 2023

SZA explains that she felt like she couldn’t add anything to something that’s already fire… Ma’am, add GAS. But other Tweeters mentioned this and SZA responded that’s it’s more out of respect for the original artist.

It’s more a respect thing to the artist ! I literally only wanna give the best of me especially if the song is already popular . If I can’t magnify it I fall back . https://t.co/snxvk8QOv4 — SZA (@sza) June 9, 2023

Who else smells a do-over? Can we get her verse on the song in 2023? It’s not like it’s not already done… 😉