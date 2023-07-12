99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Why Swifties Think A “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” Vault Track Is About Emma Stone

July 12, 2023 9:45AM EDT
Taylor Swift is once again sending Swifties into detective mode trying to decipher who Emma is in a vault track included on “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”. The song “When Emma Falls In Love” includes many lyrical clues that allude it could be about Taylor’s close friend, Emma Stone.

They speculate she could have written it during the “Speak Now” tour when Stone started dating her “Amazing Spider-Man” co-star Andrew Garfield (whom she dated for four years.) A reference to her mom, calling her “Little Miss Sunshine” which could have a connection to Stone’s movie “Easy A”…

What do you think?

