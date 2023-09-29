99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Why Post Malone Keeps His Ladies Out of the Spotlight

September 29, 2023 9:56AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Post Malone talked about why he chooses to keep his fiancée and their 16-month-old daughter out of the spotlight.

In a new interview, he lights up when talking about his daughter saying she has changed his entire life. He says “she’s just now finally getting out of the potato stages,” and loves to blow kisses. But he’s protective of his personal life saying “I feel like a lot of people feel entitled to know every single detail of everyone’s life and it’s why I don’t want to post any pictures of my baby, because I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready.” 

FULL INTERVIEW HERE

More about:
daughter
fiancee
personal life
Post Malone
Private

POPULAR POSTS

1

Local Charity Event Offering Up Raffle Prize Of VIP Taylor Swift Tickets
2

Usher to Play Super Bowl Halftime Show
3

Travis Kelce Finally Talks About Taylor Swift
4

Selena Gomez's "Single Soon" Removed From Streaming Platforms
5

*NSYNC Revealed Story Behind Iconic Meme & More in 'Hot Ones'

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE