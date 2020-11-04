Why Julianne Hough Filed For Divorce From Brooks Laich
There were rumors that Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich were trying to reconcile after splitting up earlier this year. However, 32-year-old Hough filed for divorce from Brooks, 37, earlier this week, officially ending things.
A source is now speaking out about why things did not work out.
“They were trying to get their marriage to work for a long time,” a source told People. “They both made many changes and compromised, but it just wasn’t enough. They don’t have the same vision for the future.”
