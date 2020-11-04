      Weather Alert

Why Julianne Hough Filed For Divorce From Brooks Laich

Nov 4, 2020 @ 6:42am

There were rumors that Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich were trying to reconcile after splitting up earlier this year. However, 32-year-old Hough filed for divorce from Brooks, 37, earlier this week, officially ending things.

A source is now speaking out about why things did not work out.

“They were trying to get their marriage to work for a long time,” a source told People. “They both made many changes and compromised, but it just wasn’t enough. They don’t have the same vision for the future.”

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Brooks Laich Divorce Julianne Hough rumors
POPULAR POSTS
Vote 2020
Karen's Cash
Chopper Shopper 2020 Coming Soon
Here's Why "Bachelorette" Clare Crawley Leaves Early
Louisville Football Hypes Halloween Game With Waverly Hills Sanatorium Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE