99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Why Jennifer Lopez “Feels Duped” That Ben Affleck “Checked Out” Of Their Marriage

August 26, 2024 9:35AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Insiders say trouble started shortly after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot, and it turns out, old issues were a problem still. Affleck was never a fan of how public their life together was and then, well, his wife makes and album AND movie about their love story.

She’s active on social media and he is not…but Lopez still felt “duped” that he “checked out” of the marriage so soon. Especially since he had “not. going. anywhere.” engraved on her ring!

More about:
Ben Affleck
checked out
duped
Jennifer Lopez
public life
Social Media

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Coach Breaks Three-Pointer Guinness World Record
2

Indiana School Janitor Makes It To "AGT" Semi Finals
3

Friends Find A Missing Biker After Police Search Failed
4

Teen Babysitter Saves Neighbors From House Fire
5

There Are Over 70 Businesses In On a Sign War In North Carolina

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE