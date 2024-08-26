Why Jennifer Lopez “Feels Duped” That Ben Affleck “Checked Out” Of Their Marriage

Source: YouTube

Insiders say trouble started shortly after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot, and it turns out, old issues were a problem still. Affleck was never a fan of how public their life together was and then, well, his wife makes and album AND movie about their love story.

She’s active on social media and he is not…but Lopez still felt “duped” that he “checked out” of the marriage so soon. Especially since he had “not. going. anywhere.” engraved on her ring!